Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price at $111.69

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 440.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,429. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 36,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

