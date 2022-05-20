Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price at $111.69

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.69.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 440.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41.
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,429. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 36,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
