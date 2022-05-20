Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target at $268.71

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $167.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average is $200.60. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 33.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BioNTech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

