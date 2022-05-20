Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Price Target at GBX 1,588.33

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,588.33 ($19.58).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.98) to GBX 1,370 ($16.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.24) price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,075 ($13.25). 535,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,114. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.80. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 997 ($12.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,685 ($20.77).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 3,408 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,167 ($14.39) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($49,027.81). Insiders purchased a total of 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,842 over the last quarter.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

