Analysts Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $20.56

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.11.

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

