Analysts Set Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Engie from €17.00 ($17.71) to €17.50 ($18.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Engie from €18.00 ($18.75) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Engie from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.50 ($16.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ENGIY opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Engie has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.7631 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 9.96%.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

