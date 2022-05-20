Analysts Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $670.90

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $670.90.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $510,318,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $472.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.84 and its 200-day moving average is $582.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

