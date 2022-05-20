Analysts Set OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Target Price at GBX 725.40

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 725.40 ($8.94).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($7.95) to GBX 790 ($9.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.31) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.01) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get OSB Group alerts:

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.46), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,118,713.02).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 509.48 ($6.28) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 551.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 533.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 407 ($5.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.50).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. OSB Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

OSB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.