Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $136.55

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.48. 45,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.36. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after buying an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 270,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $5,059,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 111.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 79,024 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

