Analysts Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) PT at $28.28

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,361. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Schneider National by 9.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Schneider National by 17.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $765,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

