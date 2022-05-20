Andrew Wiederhorn Sells 11,305 Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $206,429.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,770.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Wiederhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAT Brands alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 1,000 shares of FAT Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $6,400.00.

NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 23,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11. FAT Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. On average, analysts expect that FAT Brands Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -14.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FAT Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

FAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.