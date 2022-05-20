Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) CFO Buys $25,403.00 in Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) CFO Brandon Filson bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,315.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AOMR opened at $13.50 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is -141.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 377,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 21.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 56.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOMR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

