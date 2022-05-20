ANON (ANON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00

ANON (ANON) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. ANON has a total market cap of $132,994.91 and approximately $8.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANON has traded 259.8% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

