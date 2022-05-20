Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.01

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.01 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 76215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

ATEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Anterix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Anterix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Anterix by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

