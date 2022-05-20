Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Lessened by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.83. 26,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,420. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

