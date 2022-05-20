Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,645 ($20.28) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANTO. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.11) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,453.89 ($17.92).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,425 ($17.57) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,585.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,461.88. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($22.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

About Antofagasta (Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.