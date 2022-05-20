AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.02

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.02 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 72.25 ($0.89). AO World shares last traded at GBX 77.40 ($0.95), with a volume of 1,049,962 shares traded.

AO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AO World to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 63 ($0.78) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £359.64 million and a P/E ratio of -56.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.51.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

