Apollon Limassol Reaches Market Cap of $383,747.40 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $383,747.40 and $147,174.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00004034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00098509 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00308039 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00026722 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

