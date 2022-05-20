Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMAT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

AMAT stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

