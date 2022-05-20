Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Insider Sells £51,422.70 in Stock

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) insider Philip Wood ACA sold 15,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £51,422.70 ($63,390.90).

APTD opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £191.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 321.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 454.86. Aptitude Software Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 738 ($9.10).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group from GBX 845 ($10.42) to GBX 670 ($8.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

