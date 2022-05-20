Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,022,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $161,971,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

