ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $60,375.40

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One ArbitrageCT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ArbitrageCT has a total market cap of $60,375.40 and $3.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ArbitrageCT Coin Profile

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

ArbitrageCT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

