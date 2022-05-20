Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of ABR stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,608. The company has a quick ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 41.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.71. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 62.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

