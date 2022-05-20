Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Aviation from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.79.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 163,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.