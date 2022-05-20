Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

ARCC traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,223,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

