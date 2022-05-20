Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.63 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARLO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

ARLO opened at $6.80 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

