ARMOR Price Reaches $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $10,169.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00591809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00420135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033071 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,962.07 or 1.58688779 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008671 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

