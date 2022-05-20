Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.48-$5.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.04 billion-$9.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,034 shares of company stock worth $13,980,373. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $273,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

