Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Price Target to $30.00

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $15.11 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pro-Dex by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

