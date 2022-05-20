Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Price Target to $30.00

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $15.11 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.12.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
