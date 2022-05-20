Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Set at C$1.15 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.15 target price on Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
AOT opened at C$0.73 on Tuesday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$318.02 million and a PE ratio of -91.25.
Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.
