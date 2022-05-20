Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,160 shares in the company, valued at $103,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri purchased 43,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 267,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,240.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,673,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 509,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 457.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 483,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

