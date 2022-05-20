Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.04) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 498 ($6.14).

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.62) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 265 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 450 ($5.55). The company has a market capitalization of £524.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 380.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 402.66.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

