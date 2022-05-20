Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan Sells 3,223 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) SVP Amar Murugan sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $17,146.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $482.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

