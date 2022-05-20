Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Position Reduced by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Atkore comprises about 0.8% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $168,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,441,000 after acquiring an additional 119,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Atkore by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 836,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,055,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Atkore by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 694,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,335,000 after acquiring an additional 61,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $104.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average is $103.90. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

