Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $34.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $513.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.63. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 41.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

