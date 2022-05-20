Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,474 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 1.4% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,107,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 34,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $12,239,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.05.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.56.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

