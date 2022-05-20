AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 82,373 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of AtriCure worth $49,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 661,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in AtriCure by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after buying an additional 203,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $362,135. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.67. 278,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,249. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $64.57. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

