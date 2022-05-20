Audius (AUDIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.05 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $300.26 million and approximately $28.05 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,150.61 or 1.00007995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,097,658,974 coins and its circulating supply is 713,381,683 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

