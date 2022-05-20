Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Cowen

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen to C$4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.48.

ACB stock opened at C$3.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$2.87 and a 52-week high of C$12.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$882.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

