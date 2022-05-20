Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 398,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

AVTX stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.16% and a negative return on equity of 332.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 684,000 shares of company stock valued at $477,110 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.