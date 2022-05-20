Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. SailPoint Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 35,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,779,459. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $64.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

