Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $20.34 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 7.1% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW traded up $29.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.60. The company had a trading volume of 153,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,801. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.13 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.75. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.38.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

