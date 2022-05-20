Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories comprises approximately 2.2% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.44. 4,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,649. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

