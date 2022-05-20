B. Riley Cuts Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Price Target to $11.50

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

