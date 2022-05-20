B. Riley Trims Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Target Price to $13.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.41. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

