B. Riley Weighs in on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the retailer will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.98). B. Riley has a “NA” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $771.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.78. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.