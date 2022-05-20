Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Babylon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.71.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.
About Babylon (Get Rating)
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Babylon (BBLN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.