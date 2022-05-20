Bailard Inc. Makes New $126,000 Investment in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.47% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.20 on Friday. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

