Bailard Inc. Takes Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,169,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 640,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 264,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 133,552 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 798.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 110,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.