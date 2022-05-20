Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.