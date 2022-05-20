Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Cut to €3.50

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.90 ($4.06) to €3.50 ($3.65) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.53) to €4.40 ($4.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.00 ($3.13) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a €5.00 ($5.21) target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.77.

NYSE:SAN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 71,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,663. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0571 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,121 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 635,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 570,568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 712,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

